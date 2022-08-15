BASTROP COUNTY, Tx. (WRIC) — Crews from Virginia’s Department of Forestry (VDOF) are continuing to support wildfire suppression efforts in Texas.

A recent Facebook post shared by VDOF shows Virginia’s Engine 350 crew filling its water tank on the Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County over the weekend.

(Photo courtesy of B. Vonk. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service)

(Photo courtesy of E. Gordon. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service)

Texas A&M Forest Service says it has been responding to several requests for assistance as wildfires spread across the state. As of Saturday, Aug. 13, roughly half of the wildfires had been marked as contained, according to authorities.