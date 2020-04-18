Virginia Delegate Dolores McQuinn tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia delegate has tested positive for COVID-19 — Delegate Dolores McQuinn and two of her family members are at home in isolation.

Delegate McQuinn said she is getting stronger each day — and her daughter and husband also have the virus.

McQuinn said COVID-19 needs to be taken very seriously.

“No mercy for your age, gender, race or economic status,” McQuinn said.

McQuinn’s daughter, who is in her 30s, was diagnosed March 26. She said she contracted the virus while at work. Days later — McQuinn and her husband both tested positive.

“I lost my taste and my smell,” McQuinn said. “I started to feel bad — soreness, shortness of breath, pain in certain parts of my body.”

From the time her daughter received the diagnosis, McQuinn made every effort to not let the virus spread throughout her home. Days later, McQuinn and her husband both tested positive.

“Really, I was just in constant prayer. I was praying that we would all come out of this in one piece,” McQuinn said. “We’re all about 97 percent back to normal. On some given days, we maybe at 95.”

The McQuinn family will remain in quarantine until fully recovered.

