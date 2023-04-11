RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Democrats, advocates and those hoping to regain their voting rights called out Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for changes to Virginia’s rights restoration process, with many comparing the new policy to those from the Jim Crow era.

Raising concerns over the unknown criteria for the policy during a Tuesday press conference, they urged Youngkin to go back to the restoration system used by his predecessors, which included an automatic process for some formerly incarcerated Virginians.

House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) called Youngkin “the progeny of E. Carter Glass,” the segregationist and lawmaker who led the effort to disenfranchise the Black vote in the commonwealth with the 1902 Virginia Constitution.

“Fast forward now, 120 or so years later, the progeny of E. Carter Glass sits up there in the Governor’s Mansion,” Del. Scott said Tuesday at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square. “And now he has decided, on his own, that he is judge and jury when it comes to the restoration of rights.”

“The comparison of the Governor to a segregationist of Del. Scott’s own party is beneath a leader of Virginia’s General Assembly,” a Youngkin spokesperson told 8News.

Virginia and Kentucky are the only states that permanently disenfranchise residents with past felony convictions, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Virginia residents with felony convictions must petition the governor to regain their right to vote, run for office and serve on a jury.

“The restoration of rights situation is one where our Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 made it very clear that what I have to do is give every formerly incarcerated Virginian an individual review,” Youngkin told reporters Tuesday in Petersburg. “And that’s what we’re committed to do. And it just hasn’t been happening. And so I wanted to come in and make sure we did this by the book.”

Lawmakers and others who spoke said the Youngkin administration’s policy shift underscores the need for a system that automatically restores a person’s voting rights once they serve their time after a felony conviction, reigniting a push for a constitutional amendment that has failed to move forward.

“I believe that neither the governor nor us as legislators have any role in restoring anybody’s rights,” state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) said at the press conference.

Under the Youngkin administration’s changes, people with felony convictions seeking to have their voting rights restored are now required to file an application given to them once they are released and are considered on a case-by-case basis.

The Youngkin administration’s move is a shift from a policy change implemented by former Gov. Robert McDonnell (R) to automatically restore voting rights to people convicted of certain nonviolent felonies who meet specific requirements.

In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) removed the requirement that Virginians with felony convictions have to finish being under community supervision — parole or probation — before having their voting rights restored.

Sen. Locke described the new restoration policy as “Mississippi Plan 2.0” on Tuesday, likening it to the “Mississippi Plan” in 1890 that states in the South used as a model to disenfranchise Black voters.

State Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake), the Virginia Senate’s Privileges and Elections Committee chair, sent a March 17 letter to Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James, a Youngkin Cabinet member whose office oversees the restoration system, highlighting a reduction in the number of people who have had their voting rights restored under his administration.

Spruill wrote to James that it appears the numbers are “significantly lower” under the Youngkin administration, writing that a report shows that “only 4,000 voters’ rights were restored in 2022 compared with about 90,000 in 2021, 17,000 in 2020, and 16,000 in 2019.”

“Every applicant is different and we utilize our partners at the Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Elections, Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services, and the Compensation Board to research each application and provide further information to be used in the consideration process,” James wrote in a follow-up letter to Sen. Spruill.

Last May, the governor’s office announced that nearly 3,500 people had their voting rights restored under Youngkin. But, last October, the next batch of Virginians who regained their voting rights dropped to over 800.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Spruill said he’s set to meet with the governor on Wednesday morning concerning the new restoration process.

Youngkin said in Petersburg on Tuesday that he’s excited to meet with Spruill, telling reporters they have a “great relationship” and he looks forward to them continuing to have one and that Wednesday morning gives them a “chance to listen to one another and exchange views.”

A federal lawsuit challenging the policy’s constitutionality was filed on April 6 by the Fair Elections Center on behalf of Gregory Williams, who spent 19 years in prison and is waiting to learn if Youngkin will restore his voting rights, and Nolef Turns, a Richmond-based nonprofit that aims to reduce recidivism and has advocated for an automatic restoration system.

Sheba Williams, the executive director of Nolef Turns, told 8News Tuesday her organization is being “very honest” with the people it helps about the process by letting them know they “really don’t have the answers.”

People with prior felony convictions can also go online to apply to have their voting rights restored.