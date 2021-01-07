Virginia Democrats express support for multiple options to remove Trump from office

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An effort to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term ends has gained support from several Virginia Democrats following the attack Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol where a violent mob of the president’s supporters breached the building, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place or find safety amid a lockdown.

Notable legislators, including Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, have called on Trump’s cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and force him out 13 days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Virginia representatives in the House, Reps. Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly, both announced Thursday that they would sign on in support of new articles of impeachment.

“I will cosponsor and support these Articles of Impeachment,” Connolly tweeted, referring to a resolution drafted by Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, “as well as those prepared by Rep.

@Ilhan. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger. He must be held accountable for his role in this unprecedented assault on American democracy.”

Rep. Beyer also shared that he signed on the articles of impeachment from Cicilline, writing on Twitter that “Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and he has to go immediately.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), the representative of Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, called on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and for the House to impeach Trump if they did not on Wednesday.

“He [Trump] can do a lot of damage in two weeks, he can pardon anyone who was involved with the riot,” Wexton said in an interview Thursday. “There is no end to what he can in that time.”

Wexton, who described Wednesday’s events as “surreal” and condemned the president’s actions, said she hopes the 25th Amendment is invoked because it would be the fastest way to remove Trump from office. Despite that, the congresswoman indicated that she would sign on as a cosponsor of the articles of impeachment if the House moves forward.

Rep. Bobby Scott, the Democratic congressman representing Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, also called for Trump’s removal on Thursday. Like Wexton, Scott called on the Cabinet to act and said the House should reconvene and “begin impeachment proceedings.”

