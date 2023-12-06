RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 90-day hiring freeze has been implemented at the Virginia Department of Corrections.

8News first learned the reason for the hiring freeze was to prevent “a major budget shortfall.” When reaching out to the VADOC on this, a spokesperson for the department confirmed the agency must stay within the budget allocated by Congress.

“As an executive branch agency, the VADOC must stay within its available legislative appropriation,” said Kyle Gibson, director of communications for the VADOC.

“The agency closely monitors its budget throughout the fiscal year and makes adjustments to spending as required.”

All positions will be impacted by the halt in hiring except for corrections officers, uniformed supervisors, health services providers, mental health practitioners and special agents.

An internal memo was sent to staff on the matter. Communication officials for the agency have confirmed the note will not be shared.