NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of a Nottoway Correctional Center inmate is currently under investigation.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said the agency is aware of the death. An investigation into the death is being investigated by the VDOC Special Investigations Unit.

The agency would not release further details on the death.

Earlier this morning, the VDOC released an announcement of an investigation into another inmate’s death at a different state prison, Red Onion, that occurred Thursday, Aug. 24.

