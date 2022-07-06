RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Victims of crime can now have a bit more peace of mind and stay up to date on changes to the sentencing of their perpetrators thanks to a new notification program from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Victim Services Unit.

The program, called Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI), is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of inmates incarcerated within VADOC.

Crime victims can register online to receive updates on one or more inmates via email, text, phone, or mail. Once registered, users can customize their online profile and specify how and when they want to be

notified about VADOC inmate status changes. Notifications are available in both English and Spanish.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said Amber Leake, VADOC’s Victim Services Director. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”



NAAVI provides notifications regarding inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more within the VADOC system. However, the system does not include notifications for probationers or parolees. While NAAVI does not provide alerts for inmates caused in local or regional jails, victims can still register for updates on these inmates through VINE.

Crime victims can voluntarily register online. More information can be found at the Victim

Service page on the VADOC website. Introductory videos are available on VADOC’s YouTube

channel in English and Spanish.