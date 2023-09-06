RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Harold W. Clarke has notified Gov. Glenn Youngkin that he will be retiring.

Clarke served 49 years in the field of correctional services with 13 of those serving as the Commonwealth’s top correctional official — the longest tenure of the position in the department’s history.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 13 years at the VADOC, consistently operating safe, secure, and humane correctional facilities and providing effective probation and parole supervision through transformative offender programming,” Clarke said. “Our efforts have culminated in Virginia having one of the lowest offender recidivism rates in the nation, ranking first or second for the last seven years.”

Judge Chadwick Dotson, Chair of the Virginia Parole Board, will take over the position of VADOC Director on Friday, Sept. 8. Dotson was appointed to the parole board following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive action, firing all prior board members after state investigations found they had violated procedure.

Recently, scrutiny has been leveled against the department for the handling of certain facilities like Greensville Correctional Center which has reported cellblock fires, a lockdown and an escaped inmate over the last month.

Earlier today, Virginia lawmakers met for a special session to vote on the creation of a prison ombudsman and an oversight committee. A similar Democrat-backed proposal was rejected by a Republican-led House Committee in February after VADOC raised concerns that the bill would create “another layer of government, in terms of having oversight of the department.” While the vote passed on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the ultimate decision will be made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.