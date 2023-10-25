RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has received more than $1.2 million in funding from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority for three projects “aimed at addressing substance use disorder.”

The VADOC said the first project will fund six social workers to “support opioid-use disorder therapies at six VADOC facilities that operate Medication Assisted Treatment programs.”

The second is a pilot program that is intended to “evaluate the effectiveness of long-acting injectable opioid agonists in the continued care of inmates with diagnosed opioid use disorders,” which, according to VADOC, will be overseen by the VADOC’s medical director.

The third project will be the creation of an educational video about substance abuse disorders which will be shown to all inmates.