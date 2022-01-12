Virginia Department of Corrections suspends in-person visits through Jan. 28 due to COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has temporarily suspended in-person visits at all facilities through Jan. 28 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Video visitation will remain in place for most facilities, but Red Onion State Prison has canceled video visits for Housing Unit B-6 and the Virginia Correctional Center for Women has suspended them for the Red and Yellow zones. It’s unclear when video visits will reopen for those specific locations.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and re-open visitation as soon as it is safe to do so,” the department wrote in an update Wednesday.

According to the department’s online database, there are 1,204 active cases among incarcerated people, with one currently in the hospital, and 732 staff members with COVID-19. In total, the department has reported 57 COVID-19 positive deaths among incarcerated people and five among its staff.

There are over 6,000 security staff members across the department and the active infection rate includes non-security employees, department spokesman Benjamin Jarvela wrote in an email to 8News. The department has made vaccines and booster shots available for all staff members and incarcerated people.

More than 6,000 people incarcerated in facilities overseen by the department (6,107) have received a booster shot and 1,311 staff members have been boosted as of Jan. 7, according to data Jarvela shared with 8News.

