Virginia Department of Corrections to open 10 facilities for family visitation on Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced they will open 10 facilities for family visitations on September 1.

Under VADOC guidelines, vaccinated inmates are eligible for in-person family visitations. Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

Visitors ages 12 and over will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationer. Masks will also be required during visits.

Facilities re-opening are the following:

St. Brides Correctional Center

Greensville Correctional Center

Sussex II State Prison

Caroline Correctional Unit

Buckingham Correctional Center

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women

Nottoway Work Center

Green Rock Correctional Center

Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Patrick Henry Correctional Unit

The state’s Department of Corrections does expect that in-person family visitation will be resumed at all facilities statewide by October 1.

According to VADOC data, about 75% of VADOC inmates/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated. At this time, there is one active COVID-19 case among incarcerated people and 32 cases among VADOC staff.

For more information, visit https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/.