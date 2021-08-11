Virginia Department of Corrections to open 10 facilities for family visitation on Sept. 1

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced they will open 10 facilities for family visitations on September 1.

Under VADOC guidelines, vaccinated inmates are eligible for in-person family visitations. Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates. 

Visitors ages 12 and over will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationer. Masks will also be required during visits.

Facilities re-opening are the following:

  • St. Brides Correctional Center
  • Greensville Correctional Center
  • Sussex II State Prison
  • Caroline Correctional Unit
  • Buckingham Correctional Center
  • Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women
  • Nottoway Work Center
  • Green Rock Correctional Center
  • Keen Mountain Correctional Center
  • Patrick Henry Correctional Unit

The state’s Department of Corrections does expect that in-person family visitation will be resumed at all facilities statewide by October 1.

According to VADOC data, about 75% of VADOC inmates/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated. At this time, there is one active COVID-19 case among incarcerated people and 32 cases among VADOC staff.

For more information, visit https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events