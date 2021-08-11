Virginia Department of Corrections to open 10 facilities for family visitation on Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced they will open 10 facilities for family visitations on September 1.
Under VADOC guidelines, vaccinated inmates are eligible for in-person family visitations. Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.
Visitors ages 12 and over will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and must receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) probationer. Masks will also be required during visits.
Facilities re-opening are the following:
- St. Brides Correctional Center
- Greensville Correctional Center
- Sussex II State Prison
- Caroline Correctional Unit
- Buckingham Correctional Center
- Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women
- Nottoway Work Center
- Green Rock Correctional Center
- Keen Mountain Correctional Center
- Patrick Henry Correctional Unit
The state’s Department of Corrections does expect that in-person family visitation will be resumed at all facilities statewide by October 1.
According to VADOC data, about 75% of VADOC inmates/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated. At this time, there is one active COVID-19 case among incarcerated people and 32 cases among VADOC staff.
For more information, visit https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/.