Virginia Department of Corrections will give incentive packages to inmates getting COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People behind bars at Virginia correctional facilities who get their COVID-19 vaccine will receive free email stamps, phone credits and a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks, the state’s department of corrections said Thursday.

Virginia inmates have access to the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1b. VADOC medical staff started administering the Moderna vaccine received from the Virginia Department of Health last week.

Those who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive the incentive packages in early March.

As of Friday, 1,177 staff and 648 inmates received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The VADOC operates state correctional facilities and state probation/parole but doesn’t operate or oversee local correctional facilities.