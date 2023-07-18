RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, July 18, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” — an 18-page document outlining guidance on how transgender and nonbinary students should be treated in Virginia schools.

“The Virginia Department of Education…recognizes that each child is a unique individual with distinctive abilities and characteristics that should be valued and respected,” VDOE writes in the beginning of the Model Policies. “All students have the right to attend school in an environment free from discrimination, harassment, or bullying. The Department supports efforts to protect and encourage respect for all students. Thus, we have a collective responsibility to address topics such as the treatment of transgender students with necessary compassion and respect for all students.”

According to VDOE, the 2023 Model Policies are meant to place focus on parental involvement in a child’s experience at school. Guidelines suggest that school officials should “defer to parents in decisions about a child’s identity, and keep parents informed about their child’s wellbeing.”

According to the department, this latest approach was determined because the 2021 Model Policies, which were developed under then-Governor Ralph Northam’s administration, “purposefully kept parents in the dark about their child’s health and wellbeing at school,” according to a release from VDOE.

The policies also address how to handle bathroom policies, student identification and athletic policies in Virginia schools.

New guidelines also focus on how to handle bullying in schools, and once again place parents at the helm for addressing student needs. The policies outline that schools should inform parents of bullying incidents within 24 hours.

“These policies clarify that parents are the appropriate decision makers regarding their child’s health and wellbeing, and that students are best served when parents, teachers and school administrators work as a team to support a child’s education,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said.

However, the policies acknowledge information given to parents can be limited by the “safe harbor” statute, which protects against disclosure of certain information that may put a child at risk. For example, schools may not have to tell parents their child is suicidal if their mental state is due to parental abuse or neglect.

The Model Policies also states that within the guidelines, schools should still try to accommodate a student’s individual needs.

Youngkin’s administration first unveiled a draft of the model policies changes in Sept. 2022.

These guidelines were released in accordance with the Code of Virginia.

This a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.