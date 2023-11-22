RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is implementing a program focused on mentoring school principals in at-risk schools.

On Nov. 22, VDOE announced it will implement the Virginia Principal Mentoring Project — a pilot program focused on mentoring principals who have a year or less experience and are working at federally identified at-risk schools — before the 2024-2025 school year.

Currently, the program is set to work with 24 principals at federally identified at-risk schools, and will pair them with recently retired principals who can share their successful experiences on overcoming challenges in the current school environment, according to VDOE.