RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia’s history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called “politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum.”

The Virginia Department of Education released a draft Friday that revised proposed standards developed with input from educators, historians, parents, students and others put forward by the department under the administration of then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

The state Board of Education was set to vote on the proposed guidelines over the summer. But Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recommended delays to give the five new members on the board appointed by Youngkin more time to review the roughly 400-page draft standards document.

“Students will have an in-depth understanding of the good and the bad in the world, United States and Virginia history,” the Department of Education wrote in the new draft. “The standards will include an appreciation of the attributes and actions that have made America the world’s exemplar of freedom, opportunity and democratic ideals.”

The draft lists the “foundational principles” for the proposed learning standards, including that the “Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are remarkable documents that provide the freedoms and framework for our constitutional republic” and “America is exceptional but not perfect.”

The Virginia Education Association, a union representing more than 40,000 teachers and school support workers, said the draft “represents the worst kind of politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum.”

“The standards are full of overt political bias, outdated language to describe enslaved people and American Indians, highly subjective framing of American moralism and conservative ideals, coded racist overtures throughout, requirements for teachers to present histories of discrimination and racism as ‘balanced’ ‘without personal or political bias’, and restrictions on allowance of ‘teacher-created curriculum’, which is allowed in all other subject areas,” Dr. James J. Fedderman, VEA’s president, said in a statement.

Supporters of the draft, including the group Fight for Schools, praised the proposed guidelines rolled out by the Youngkin administration.

“History is a function of human nature, conflict, and progress. It can be inspiring, it can be dark, and it can be challenging to teach and learn,” Ian Prior, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “These proposed changes to history and social studies education address those challenges by providing students with an objective knowledge of historical facts and an understanding of human nature that drives both conflict and progress. Applied correctly by educators in the classroom, it will unlock key critical thinking skills that students can use to make their own analysis and decision as they mature into young leaders.”

The state Board of Education must review the state’s Department of Education’s standards of learning in all subject areas at least once every seven years and make revisions “as may be necessary,” according to Virginia law.

Local school districts are mostly responsible for determining curriculum, but the standards put forward by the department give schools guidance on the required subjects.

The Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the proposed revisions on Thursday. If the standards are approved by the board early next year, they will be implemented for the 2024-2025 school year.