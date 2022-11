AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced that, after collecting acorns from Virginians, it has planted more than eight tons at their nursery in Augusta County.

According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.

A video showing how the acorns are planted can be seen on the department’s Twitter account.