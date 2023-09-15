RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced that, in the coming days, the new version of the COVID-19 boosters will be made available to all Virginians over the age of six months.

According to a release from the VDH, the vaccines will start to be available at various locations across the Commonwealth, including pharmacies, physicians’ officers, free clinics and health department officers in the next few days.

The new version of the vaccine is designed to target the XBB.1.5 Omicron variant, but studies show that it can also protect against severe infections from other Omicron variants, including BA.2.86 and EG.5.

Insured Virginians are likely to be able to get the new vaccine for no cost, according to the VDH. Virginians without insurance can also get the new vaccine for free through two federal programs — the Bridge Access Program for adults and Vaccines for Children.

More information about the new vaccine and how to get it can be found here.