RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is now using a new tool to help Virginians track COVID-19 levels in their communities.

The new wastewater surveillance dashboard shows how much SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is in sewage in several Virginia communities.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected in feces from infected people and sewage days before an infected person even begins to feel sick.

The dashboard provides information from 36 wastewater treatment plants about how viral trends in wastewater compare to reported COVID-19 patient cases.

“Used with other data, wastewater data can provide an indicator of community transmission that does not depend on COVID-19 lab testing or health care provider reporting.” Dr. Karen Shelton, State Health Commissioner, said.

Dashboard information is updated weekly, usually on Tuesday.

The VDH has been conducting wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 since September 2021 and sharing this data with local public health officials.