Virginia Department of Health community vaccination centers closed Jan. 3

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that all of its community COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 due to inclement weather.

With several inches of snow expected throughout Virginia, VDH said they will make the decision Monday to reopen the vaccine centers on Tuesday. The most up to date information will be on VDH’s website and social media pages.

Military Circle Mall, one of VDH’s vaccination locations, will not be offering vaccinations but will be open for COVID-19 testing.

VDH urges anyone whose appointments have been cancelled to reschedule as soon as possible. Second doses of Moderna and Pfizer can be safely administered 42 days after the first, but there is limited information on the effectiveness of second doses administered past that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.