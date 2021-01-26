Virginia Department of Health to start texting those who test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you test positive for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health will now notify you via text message.

According to VDH, these texts will be triggered when the state health department receives a positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number.

The texts will only be sent from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will come from 804-336-3915. Text messaging is also available in Spanish.

The text will have a link to the new COVIDWISE Verification Code Portal. The portal allows people who have tested positive to get a self-verification code, which will let them anonymously submit their test result through COVIDWISE, Virginia’s free COVID-19 exposure notification app.