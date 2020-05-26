Virginia Department of Labor to draft COVID-related workplace regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Governor Ralph Northam’s new mask mandate comes new workplace guidelines. The governor announced Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry will be drafting new workplace safety regulations around COVID-19.

The new regulations will address controlling and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the workplace. The rules will also address PPE, sanitation, employee exposure, medical records and hazard pay.

Before the new regulations can take effect, they will have to be approved by the Virginia safety and health codes board. Northam said this is about keeping workers safe.

“We also want to make sure workers are safe as they interact with customers. Protecting workers is critical as Virginia moves forward,” Northam explained.

If you do feel unsafe at work, you are advised to first address it with your supervisor. An 8News investigation recently uncovered Virginia has been flooded with thousands coronavirus complaints in the workplace.

If talking with your supervisor doesn’t help, you can file a complaint at OSHA.GOV.

