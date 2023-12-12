RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has launched its new, redesigned website.

The agency said the new website improves the user experience and makes popular content, like real-time traffic alerts, easier to find.

VDOT’s website was last redesigned in 2008. The new website is said to be accessible to all types of users, including those accessing on mobile devices, needing translation options or using assistive technology.

Virginia 511 has also been integrated to help users find real-time traffic information. VDOT said its new website features auditory and visual content alternatives, translation options, and a better viewing experience for mobile browsers.

Virginians can visit the new VDOT website now on desktop and mobile devices here.