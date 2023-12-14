RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to open roads and lift pay tolls in preparation for holiday travel.

VDOT will lift lane closures on interstates, as well as suspend work zones on highways and major roads to allow for easier holiday travel starting on Friday, Dec. 22, at noon.

According to VDOT, the road work suspension will take place within these dates:

Friday, Dec. 22, at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 26, at noon

Friday, Dec. 29, at noon through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at noon

All rush hour tolls on Interstate 66 express lanes will be lifted on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, according to officials.

High-occupancy vehicle (HOV) restrictions and express lane tolls will also be lifted on Interstates 64, 264 and 564 on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project will still take place.

Drivers are advised to seek the following alternate routes if water crossing near Hampton Roads:

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

Route 17 James River Bridge

the free Jamestown-Scotland Ferry

I-95