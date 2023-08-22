DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced that elk-viewing tours will be offered in partnership with Breaks Interstate Park.

The informative guided bus tours will be approximately three hours long with two stopping locations in which visitors will be able to get out of the bus and see the elk.

The tours will cost $20 per person and will be limited to 25 guests per tour.

Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, a number of tours will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. A full list of dates and start times can be found on the DWR website.