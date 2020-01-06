1  of  4
Breaking News
Report: Cowboys tap Mike McCarthy as next head coach Police: 19-year-old wanted for stabbing woman in Henrico’s West End Police: Chesterfield woman found dead in her home in May died from neglect Henrico man charged in East End homicide

Virginia deputy crashes patrol car while responding to call

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office FB page

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his patrol car while responding to a call for service.

The News Leader reported the deputy was among several responding to a gas station in Augusta County shortly after midnight Sunday for a report of a man brandishing a firearm.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the deputy failed to negotiate a curve and was involved in a single-car crash. His car went off the road and rolled several times. He had to be extricated by fire department personnel.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a fractured arm and lacerations, according to the news release.

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement that excessive speed was the reason for the crash.

The deputy was charged with reckless driving after an investigation by Virginia State Police, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events