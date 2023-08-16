RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re like many people, you probably actively avoid all unnecessary time-consuming trips to the DMV, instead choosing to utilize services offered online to get things done faster. Now, the DMV is making it even easier to save time in-person and online with a brand-new website design.

The new design puts customer service at the forefront, offering time-saving features that help to expedite in-person visits, or even assist in avoiding them altogether. On the homepage, in bold, the DMV website now asks users “What can we help you find today?” — underneath, a drop-down menu with a list of popular queries is offered to save customers time otherwise spent searching through the site.

The new site also wins points for visual appeal, with the homepage set to the background of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

Virginia DMV website

“This launch is an integral part of an ongoing effort to better serve Virginians, no matter where they interact with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Our website receives more than 13 million visits each year. Being able to find the information you need quickly and easily puts time back into your day so you can focus on the things that matter most.”

The new site design has a refreshed look that maximizes readability and accessibility and is structured to guide users to solutions and answer questions along the way.

The DMV offers more than 50 services online, including renewing licenses and registrations, replacing IDs and titles, updating personal or vehicle information and more.