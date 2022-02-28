RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Wednesday, Mar. 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will expand access to all customer service centers.

Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday, or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday. When the new hours go into effect, appointments and walk-ins will be available every day Monday through Friday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement, claiming the change as part of his wider plan to make government agencies more effective.

“As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV,” said Youngkin. “Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

The news comes just a week after announcing a reduction of the backlog in Virginia Employment Commission employment claims.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

Saturdays will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (customer service hours vary by location).