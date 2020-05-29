Virginia DMV extends validity of license and registrations renewals

(WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced extensions for license and registration renewals that may have expired during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement “extends the validity of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issued credentials to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations expiring during the COVID-19 crisis,” according to a release from the Virginia DMV.

Residents whose license or ID are set to expire before July 31 will now have until Aug 31 to renew, according to the Virginia DMV.

DMV adds citizens will still have to make an appointment prior to visiting one of its open appointment centers. DMV will begin serving appointments at the following offices on May 29:

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269)

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Appointment opportunities are also now available at the following locations which will open on

June 1:

Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310)

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176)
Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109)
Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182)
Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

