Virginia DMV extends validity of state-issued credentials by 90 days

(WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday announced a 90-day extension for license and registration renewals that may have expired during the ongoing pandemic.

Under the extension, Virginians’ with expiring driver’s licenses, identification cards and registrations set to expire on or before July 31, 2020, will be given extra time to renew the state credentials. The extension should not exceed Oct. 31, 2020, however.

DMV provided the following example:

: A customer whose credential expired between these dates will have an additional 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew. Example: If a customer’s driver’s license expired on March 17, the initial 90-day extension would give them until June 15 to renew, and this new extension means that the license must be renewed by September 13. May 1 and July 31 : Those with credentials expiring between these dates will have up to 90 more days beyond the expiration date, for a total of up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020.

: Those with credentials expiring between these dates will have up to 90 more days beyond the expiration date, for a total of up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020. Example: For a customer whose credential has an expiration date of July 17, the initial extension gave that customer until August 31 to renew, and the new extension gives them until October 31. After July 31: If a credential expires after July 31, it must be renewed before its expiration date.

Example: If a driver’s license expires August 2, it must be renewed by August 2

As DMV service centers across the commonwealth continue to open in phases, the department for motor vehicles says beginning June 26, they will be offering three months of appointment availability for each open location.