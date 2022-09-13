RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced the start of its EZ Haul program, a new permitting system for transport companies sending vehicles that carry oversized or overweight loads across the state’s highways.

The EZ Haul program features new system enhancements and improvements to the permitting process, automated routing, including a more robust map and a larger routable road network, self-service options and more, the DMV said in a statement.

“The end result of the new EZ Haul system is increased flexibility for heavy haul operators and a more efficient flow of goods and materials throughout Virginia,” acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said. “At the same time, enhanced tools for planning safe routes and minimizing infrastructure impacts are beneficial for all who drive in the Commonwealth.”

A hauling permit plans and authorizes the movement of large vehicles carrying overweight or oversized loads across the state’s highway system. According to the DMV, each permit contains routing information, travel regulations and safety requirements. The DMV worked with VDOT and ProMiles Software Development Corporation to create the new EZ Haul product.

More information about hauling permits and the new EZ Haul program can be found on the DMV’s website.