Virginia DMV looking for organizations to apply for funds via ‘Highway Safety Grant’ program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is calling for organizations to apply for funds under the Highway Safety Grant program.

The grants are designed to assist law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, and colleges and universities focused on driver safety in the communities. The funds will help with programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries, and crashes throughout the state.

Applications are open from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2021. Those interested are required to complete a grant application training course. The funding period for approved applications runs from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

The Highway Safety Grant-funded programs push to increase seat belt use, decrease speeding, prevent impaired and distracted driving, and promote overall driver safety across all modes of transportation.

For more information, click here.