RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting on Friday, military and foreign service members in Virginia can apply to have their driver’s license extended for up to six years.

According to the Virginia DMV, certain license holders are now able to apply for driver’s license extensions of up to six years. This extension applies to military, foreign service members serving outside of Virginia and government contractors working outside the United States. Extensions are also available up to two years for those showing good cause for extensions, such as long-term medical treatment.

Prior to July 1, these extensions were valid for up to three years and one year, respectively.

“We understand the challenges faced by our military, foreign service, and government contractor customers with deployments and assignments keeping them on the move,” Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner, said. “Similarly, we know that things like long-term medical treatment or caring for a loved one in another state can create hardships for any of us. We’re pleased to be able to work with customers in these situations to further extend driver’s licenses, giving them one less thing to worry about.”

The change stems from Virginia House Bill 540, which was signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April.

To receive an extension, customers need to complete an application process and provide supporting documentation. Customers already with extensions can apply for the newly enacted extensions via the same application process they originally followed.

More information and complete application instructions are available through the Virginia DMV website. Customers who need information on hardship extensions can visit www.dmvNOW.com and click Contact Us.