RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia DMV will now be offering a special license plate honoring those who serve or who have served in the United States Navy.

The announcement came on the 247th birthday of the U.S. Navy. Revenue from the license plate will be shared with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund, with legislation introduced by State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans and authorized by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy,” the release from the DMV wrote. “Unremarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.”

The new license plate will be available for an annual fee of $25. After 1,000 plates have been purchased, $15 from each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support Virginia operations. Plates can be purchased at any DMV or online.