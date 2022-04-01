RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor vehicles will now offer vital records to a list of services offered through DMV Connect, a mobile service center for the department.

The DMV Connect customer service centers (CSCs) will now be offering birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificate transactions at several mobile visits throughout the Commonwealth.

To obtain a vital record through DMV, customers complete an application, submit the required documentation, and pay a $14 fee. DMV is able to print vital records on the spot at CSCs. The certificates will then be mailed to customers by the Virginia Department of Health.

To find a DMV Connect visit near you, view the full DMV Connect calendar online and book an appointment. Walk-ins are available at some visits as noted on the calendar.