Virginia DMV offices closed through May

(WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) public offices will remain closed through May 11.

Virginia State Police has been directed to continue to suspend the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections through July 31.

The Office of Gov. Northam stated the following:

Governor Northam expanded Executive Directive Eight, directing the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates. This directive continues the suspension of enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by Virginia State Police. While local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Governor Northam encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic. The directive is in effect until July 31. Read the full text of Executive Directive Eight here. Office of Governor Ralph Northam

