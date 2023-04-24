RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now releasing Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards with a whole new design.
According to the DMV, the change went into effect on Monday, April 24, and features a number of enhanced security features that are more resistant to counterfeiting.
While the previous design featured the exterior of the Virginia State Capitol, the new card will include a circular pattern, representing the interior perspective of the Capitol’s rotunda dome. Other more hidden details include the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly — Virginia’s official insect — and the American Dogwood — the official state flower.
“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”
Anyone who applies for a new license, ID card or REAL ID — including renewals and replacements — will receive the new design. Cards featuring the previous design will remain valid until their expiration dates.
For a full list of examples of the new driver’s licenses and ID cards, visit the DMV website.