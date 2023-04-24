RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now releasing Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards with a whole new design.

According to the DMV, the change went into effect on Monday, April 24, and features a number of enhanced security features that are more resistant to counterfeiting.

While the previous design featured the exterior of the Virginia State Capitol, the new card will include a circular pattern, representing the interior perspective of the Capitol’s rotunda dome. Other more hidden details include the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly — Virginia’s official insect — and the American Dogwood — the official state flower.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

Anyone who applies for a new license, ID card or REAL ID — including renewals and replacements — will receive the new design. Cards featuring the previous design will remain valid until their expiration dates.

Example of the new Driver’s License design. (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

For a full list of examples of the new driver’s licenses and ID cards, visit the DMV website.