Virginia DMV reopening 11 service centers for appointment-only visits

(WRIC) — Beginning Monday, May 18, Virginia DMV is reopening 11 customer service centers statewide for appointment-only visitation.

The department adds that locations will open in phases though mid-summer.

Individual offices will reopen “once it has been prepared to provide adequate social distancing and clear plastic partitions have been installed on front counters creating a safe separation between customers and employees,” according to the department’s website.

The announcement comes days after DMV announced service centers were set to remain closed “until further notice.” Per the department, Virginia DMV decided against reopening service centers statewide on May 11. As a result, DMV announced online and mail transactions would still be processed. Additionally, the DMV call center would also remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday at the following service center locations set to open on May 18:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

