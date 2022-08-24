DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia-based drone flight company will use more than $20 million on a research and development center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County that will lead to 145 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

DroneUp LLC, a provider of drone flight services and technology, plans to invest $20.2 million to create the training, testing and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College and $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters.

“DroneUp’s work complements ongoing efforts of Richard Bland College to develop a curriculum for an unmanned aviation program,” Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Harrison Moody said in a statement. “Drone technology is cutting-edge, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Virginia competed with multiple states for the projects, which will bring 655 new jobs, including Arizona, New York, North Carolina and Texas, according to Gov. Youngkin’s office. A DroneUp spokesperson did not immediately respond to 8News’ question on if any jobs would be temporary.

“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” Youngkin said in a statement.

(Getty Images)

To incentivize DroneUp, Youngkin approved a $928,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund and $4 million from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant for the project.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $111,000 grant from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will help fund DroneUp’s employee training.

DroneUp will also create drone hubs at three Walmart locations in Virginia in 2022, the governor’s office announced. Walmart is a minority stakeholder in DroneUp and has partnered with the company on its drone delivery program, which aims to be able to reach four million U.S. households across six states by the end of the year.

“This investment and expansion will not only bring new career opportunities to our region, but also allow us to tap into the brightest minds around Unmanned Aircraft System development and design,” Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp, said in a statement.