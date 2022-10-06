RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Hampton man was convicted by a federal jury of possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking, among other charges.

30-year-old Christopher McPherson of Hampton was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mcpherson was found in possession of a firearm as well as cocaine, marijuana, a cutting agent to mix with cocaine, a money counting machine, cash and a cocaine press when he was arrested in April of 2021.

Witnesses testified that McPherson used a firearm to intimidate others and protect himself from other drug dealers.

McPherson was convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 6, 2022, and now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2023.