RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 36-year-old Briceton Grant was found guilty of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine.

Grant was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, following a series of controlled methamphetamine transactions with an anonymous police informant, according to court documents. Safe Streets Task Force, Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant of Grant’s hotel room at a Super 8 Motel in Fredericksburg.

The search resulted in the seizure of 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 90 pressed pills containing fentanyl, 3 grams of cocaine and $4,590 in United States currency, according to court documents.

Between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Grant distributed or possessed nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90% — some with purity levels as high as 98.9% and 99.2% — according to court documents. A release from the DOJ explained that this grade of methamphetamine is referred to as “Ice” or “Crystal Meth” and is often manufactured in super labs outside of the United States.

Grant pleaded guilty on June 21, and was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.