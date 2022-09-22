RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services is warning people with P-EBT or EBT cards of phony phone calls that can lead to phishing attack scams.

According to the Department of Social Services, cardholders have been receiving phony texts or calls advising them to call a fake 1-866 number ending in 0486 (ex. 1-866-XXX-0486) to activate their EBT account. The Department of Social Services said this is not their customer service helpdesk, but a phishing attack.

If you dial the number or pick up a call, a recording will start that says “VA EBT,” followed by asking you to enter your card number and PIN number. Then after providing both, the call disconnects.

The Virginia Department of Social Services warns cardholders not to text or answer the call from the number or “VA EBT,” instead, delete the text or decline the call. They also warn against dialing the number.

To read more about EBT phishing phone scams, click BELOW: