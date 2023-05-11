RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia’s Board of Education held an emergency meeting to automatically renew thousands of teacher licenses set to expire at the end of June, a decision the state said would help address a record-high backlog and keep delays from impacting schools next year.

Dr. Lisa Coons, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, pointed to changes in the teacher licensure process and a backlog of applications before the board voted Thursday.

“We have experienced unprecedented licensure changes and backlogs over the past several years,” Dr. Coons said. “During the pandemic, renewable licenses were extended several times, which has created an end date right now.”

Board members praised Coons for moving forward with the emergency action to automatically renew 15,500 teacher licenses, citing Virginia’s teacher shortage crisis and the ongoing delays in the process.

According to the education department, its Office of Teacher Education and Licensure (TEAL) is struggling with “significant delays” in issuing licenses. The delays have impacted teachers’ ability to get and maintain employment, the department said.

“With the systemic processing challenges within TEAL, VDOE is not currently equipped to process these requests in a timely manner, which will impact thousands of teachers, students, and families across the Commonwealth,” Coons’ agenda item presentation stated.

