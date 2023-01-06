RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state’s Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

Revisions of the recommended guidelines — which, once adopted, will act as a framework for teaching those subjects in the commonwealth’s K-12 public schools during the 2024-2025 school year — were developed under then-Gov. Ralph Northam presented to the board in August.

But Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, a Youngkin appointee, recommended delays to give five new Virginia Board of Education members, also Youngkin appointees, more time to review the draft put forward by Northam’s administration.

Balow also cited the need to fix errors in the roughly 400-page draft standards document from the Northam administration, which was developed with input from educators, historians, parents, students and others.

The education department released a new draft of learning standards in November, crafted with the help of conservative-leaning educational organizations and think tanks.

The draft was met with backlash, including criticism over kindergarten standards that described Indigenous people as America’s first “immigrants” from Asia, an inclusion Balow later apologized for, during a Board of Education hearing where members rejected the revisions.

The board directed the education department to incorporate elements of the revisions proposed under Northam and Youngkin and to fix any mistakes and oversights in a new draft.

Balow and the education department shared a new 68-page draft with the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday, nearly two months after board members, most of them Youngkin appointees, punted on adopting new standards.

“These draft standards will build student understanding of the attributes, ideals and actions that have made America the world’s exemplar of freedom and opportunity,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a statement. “At the same time, the standards are unflinching in their presentation of those times when Virginia and the nation failed to live up to our founding ideals.”

In a release Friday, the Department of Education said the standards draft incorporated input from more than 200 reviewers over two years and has “new content on events and historical figures previously overlooked in the commonwealth’s history standards.”

Critics of the previous draft accused Youngkin’s administration of whitewashing history and called it “politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum.”

The Board of Education must review the state’s Department of Education’s standards of learning in all subject areas at least once every seven years and make revisions “as may be necessary,” according to Virginia law.

