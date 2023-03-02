RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Effective as of Wednesday, March 1, Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned in a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

“I am grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to serve the children and families of Virginia, and I continue to strongly support you and your vision for education in Virginia,” Balow wrote in the letter.

Balow was selected as Wyoming’s state superintendent before moving to Virginia. She was appointed as Virginia’s state superintendent by Youngkin in January of 2022.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow, gestures during a news conference announcing the Department of Education report on education Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

During Balow’s tenure, the Virginia Education Association endured controversy regarding policy changes and revisions to Virginia’s K-12 history standards.

Balow’s resignation will go into effect on March 9, after which she will become a consultant for the Youngkin administration.

