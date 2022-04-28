BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six students from an elementary school in Brunswick County were on board a school bus involved in a crash after school Wednesday.

Officials from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and emergency personnel all arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the bus occupants who were headed from Totaro Elementary School.

According to the school’s release, no major injuries were reported, but two students were taken to the hospital by EMS as a precaution.

The accident remains under investigation.