RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July.

The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.

Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit household size allotment chart

The amount of SNAP benefits received depends on the size of the household, ranging from $250 for a single person to $1,504 for an eight-person household. This month’s benefits will be deposited on Saturday, July 16.

Residents of Virginia can apply for SNAP benefits through their local department of social services or the CommonHelp web portal.