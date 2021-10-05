Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will continue in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release an emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) again in October.

The agency said these benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Oct. 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

Emergency SNAP allotments for Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30 2022

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other assistance programs online here.

