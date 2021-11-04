Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will continue in November

A supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release an emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) again in November.

The agency said these benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Nov. 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other assistance programs online here.