Virginia Employment Commission no longer responding to social media messages about unemployment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission will no longer respond to inquiries about unemployment on social media. The VEC says the volume of messages has been too high and people will need to call the Customer Care Center instead.
People looking for more information on unemployment insurance can call 1-866-832-2363 on weekdays and Saturdays. Calls will be answered Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
There is also a live chat feature available or people can use the VEC website.
