Virginia Employment Commission work search requirement takes effect this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Effective today, the Virginia Employment Commission is reinstating the weekly work search requirement.

The reinstatement means by the end of this week, anyone collecting unemployment benefits will be required to start applying for at least two jobs a week.

The commission announced back in April that the requirement would be reinstated effective the week ending June 5.

Related coverage: VEC will again require people on unemployment to apply for two jobs a week

Individuals will also be required to provide details of their job search activity to the VEC for review each week. Folks who do not do the required job search could risk eligibility for benefits.

The agency said the actively job search requirement is part of state and federal law, but was temporarily suspended last year as claims soared at the start of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, the agency has received more than 1.5 million claims, which is more than a 1000 percent increase from the year before.

Related coverage: Virginia Employment Commission ordered to clear massive unemployment backlog

The requirement also applies to those received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

You can find more information on the VEC’s website.